The last living member of the famous 1950s trio group, the McGuire Sisters, died at 89.

Phyllis McGuire passed away this week at her estate in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

Phyllis McGuire, Last Surviving Member of 1950s Trio the McGuire Sisters, Dies at 89​ https://t.co/rQSpyf8ECF — People (@people) January 1, 2021

Phyllis, Ruby and Dottie got their start as a musical trio in 1952 and the group rose to popularity during World War II. The group famously performed at veterans hospitals and benefits for soldiers. The McGuire Sisters notably performed for five different U.S. presidents and made frequent appearances on the “Ed Sullivan Show.” (RELATED: ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies At 82 Of Causes Related To Coronavirus)

The group produced songs such as “Sugartime,” “Something’s Gotta Give” and “May You Always.”

Lovee Arum, a long-time friend of Phyllis, called the singer the “perfection of glamour.”

“Phyllis McGuire was beautiful, talented, and was part of the Las Vegas allure,” Arum said, according to the local report.

“She was the perfection of glamour and entertainment during the most exciting times in Las Vegas. … The Las Vegas community was gifted by Phyllis’ presence as the city grew and developed culturally and philanthropically. Phyllis was always present when asked,” the long-time friend added.

Phyllis was also charitable, according to Arum. The two met when Phyllis was performing with Johnny Carson during a function for the American Cancer Society, the outlet reported.

“This is a great lady,” Arum recalled to the outlet. “This is a really special lady.”