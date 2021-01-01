https://danfromsquirrelhill.wordpress.com/2021/01/01/stop-the-steal-2/

By Daniel Alman (aka Dan from Squirrel Hill)

January 1, 2021

The mainstream media continues to insist that there is “no evidence” of voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

They are lying.

Here are many examples of voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election that, as far as I’m aware, have not been debunked.

Russell James Ramsland, Jr. audited 22 Dominion voting machines that were used in Antrim County, Michigan.

This is his conclusion from his report on his audit:

“We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results. The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud. Based on our study, we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified.”

Source: https://www.depernolaw.com/uploads/2/7/0/2/27029178/antrim_michigan_forensics_report_[121320]_v2_[redacted].pdf

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Michigan Judge Kevin Elsenheimer all tried to prevent the public from seeing Ramsland’s report on his audit.

Sources:

https://nationalfile.com/michigan-secretary-of-state-issues-order-to-delete-election-data-amid-audit-calls/

https://nationalfile.com/what-michigans-sec-of-state-secured-court-order-redacting-evidence-of-vote-flipping/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BC9t7A4wkA







Some people tested a Dominion voting machine that was used in Ware County, Georgia. They claim that it switched 13% of Trump’s votes to Biden.

Source: https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/a-test-holy-cow-ware-county-ga-ran-same-number-of-trump-and-biden-voters-to-test-dominion-system-biden-came-out-ahead-by-26-what/

Mainstream media reported that Fulton County, Georgia, “stopped” counting ballots for the night because “a water pipe has broken,” and “sent the ballot counters home.”

Video shows Republican poll watchers and media reporters leaving the building.

The same video shows a few people remain, and continue counting votes without Republican poll watchers or media reporters.

Video shows an election worker scanning the same ballots three times.

There is no visible water leak in these videos.

Sources:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C25DAAHZdEw







https://web.archive.org/web/20201104043502/https://twitter.com/abcpolitics/status/1323846118208376834

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keANzinHWUA







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiREC3Zy20E







A study of more than 3,000 U.S. counties shows that, all else being equal, counties that used Dominion voting machines gave Biden an extra 5.6% of the vote, compared to counties that did not use Dominion machines. Since all other factors were taken into account, this is almost certain proof that Democrats cheated.

Source: https://generaldispatch.whatfinger.com/fraud-with-dominion-machines-would-look-exactly-like-they-do-heres-the-data-graphs-biden-will-not-get-away-with-this/

YouTube banned a C-SPAN video of Trump’s lawyer’s opening statement on voter fraud from the Senate Committee Hearing. Fortunately, BitChute has the video.

Why would YouTube ban a C-SPAN video?

What are they afraid of?

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/youtube-removes-trump-lawyers-opening-statement-from-senate-committee-hearing_3626087.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/eLYThvcgZ6ef/

Maricopa County, Arizona rejects subpoena to audit voting machines.

What are they afraid of?

Skip to 0:48

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6CZA44KrBQ







Pennsylvania accepted mail in ballots for 69 hours later than what is allowed by law.

Article 1, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution says:

“The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof”

Source: https://constitutionallawreporter.com/article-01-section-04/#:~:text=Text%20of%20Article%201%2C%20Section,the%20Places%20of%20chusing%20Senators

Pennsylvania law says:

“NO ABSENTEE BALLOT UNDER THIS SUBSECTION SHALL BE COUNTED WHICH IS RECEIVED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS LATER THAN [EIGHT O’CLOCK P.M. ON THE DAY OF THE PRIMARY OR ELECTION]”

Source: https://www.legis.state.pa.us/CFDOCS/Legis/PN/Public/btCheck.cfm?txtType=PDF&sessYr=2019&sessInd=0&billBody=S&billTyp=B&billNbr=0421&pn=1330

NPR said:

“Pennsylvania Supreme Court Extends Vote By Mail Deadline” “Mail ballots will now be accepted if they are received by 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election and were either postmarked by Nov. 3 or there is no evidence to suggest they were sent after Election Day. Previously, mail ballots had to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.”

Source https://www.npr.org/2020/09/17/914160122/pennsylvania-supreme-court-extends-vote-by-mail-deadline-allows-drop-boxes

In Arizona, Republicans requested an audit of 100 ballots that had been “fixed” by election workers.

Democrats tried to block the audit.

The audit happened.

It showed that election workers had cheated by altering the votes to give Biden a net gain of 3 votes out of the 100.

Source: https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-lawsuits-arizona-elections-phoenix-b4b79038c51ece4078eb2f6bcd326a21

In several states, vote counting was paused late at night.

Later, when counting resumed, there were giant vote spikes with impossibly high percentages for Biden.

These things only happened in the states where Democrats needed to flip the state from Trump to Biden.

They did not happen in other states.

Source: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1329543841217540096.html

DeKalb County, Georgia illegally refused to honor an Open Records Request to show the documents for the chain of custody for the absentee ballots that were submitted in drop boxes.

What are they afraid of?

Source: https://georgiastarnews.com/2020/12/05/dekalb-county-cannot-find-chain-of-custody-records-for-absentee-ballots-deposited-in-drop-boxes-it-has-not-been-determined-if-responsive-records-to-your-request-exist/

An audit of 1,400 mail-in ballots in Nevada found that 2% were cast by voters who never actually received a ballot in the mail, and 1% were cast by voters who say they didn’t even vote.

Source: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/03/trump-legal-team-we-have-so-much-evidence-of-fraud-in-nevada-we-had-to-rent-a-separate-car-n1187712

In Michigan, Federal Judge Linda Parker rejected an election lawsuit filed by Matt Braynard.

This video shows some of the claims that Braynard would have made if Judge Parker had allowed the lawsuit to proceed.

Braynard claims that his team spoke with 926 people whose names and address had been used to cast absentee ballots.

He claims that 12.6% of those people said they never requested an absentee ballot.

He plays audio from some of those people.

Why is Judge Parker afraid to let the public hear their testimony?

Sources:

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/529018-federal-judge-rejects-michigan-republicans-effort-to-decertify

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8ukz9SDIdk







Page 79 of this lawsuit from Georgia says

“all 900 military ballots in Fulton County that supposedly were 100% for Joe Biden”

Source: https://defendingtherepublic.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/COMPLAINT-CJ-PEARSON-V.-KEMP-11.25.2020.pdf

What a computer expert said about voting results in Michigan.

Sources:

https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/11/what_a_computer_expert_said_about_voting_results_in_michigan.html

https://thespectator.info/2020/11/19/election-fraud-expert-russ-ramsland-files-affidavit-showing-physical-impossibility-of-election-results-in-michigan/

Tens of thousands of ballots arrived before their sent date in Pennsylvania.

Source: https://www.theepochtimes.com/pennsylvania-100000-ballots-with-implausible-return-dates_3572942.html

In Antrim County, Michigan, human actions and/or computer software gave thousands of Trump votes to Biden.

Source: https://www.freep.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/11/06/antrim-county-results-election-2020/6185031002/

Wisconsin illegally refused to remove 234,000 names from the voting rolls even though they had moved out of the state or to a different city within the state.

All of these people had ignored a written notification that had been mailed to their old address.

Wisconsin made it very easy for all of these 234,000 names to be used for fraudulent voting, because the state allowed every single person in the state to declare themself as “indefinitely confined,” which allowed them to vote by absentee ballot, which allowed them to ignore the state’s voter ID law.

In 2019, only 72,000 voters in the state were “indefinitely confined.”

In 2020, this number more than tripled.

The state illegally kept the Green Party candidate off the ballot.

The city of Madison placed illegal drop boxes in the city’s 206 parks.

These illegal drop boxes were not supervised.

City employees “helped” voters to fill out their ballots before placing them into these illegal drop boxes.

The city of Milwaukee withheld reporting its vote totals until after it knew how many votes Biden would need to win.

Source: https://www.maciverinstitute.com/2020/11/how-the-wisconsin-elections-commission-destroyed-fair-elections-in-wisconsin/

Dominion took over Georgia voting machines remotely during 2020 election.

Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-exclusive-dominion-took-georgia-voting-machines-remotely/

This is what Democrats mean when they say they are in favor of “ballot harvesting.”

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n_5V62LT-Q







You would think elections officials would want an investigation because it would exonerate them.

But they don’t.

What are they hiding?

Source: https://amgreatness.com/2020/12/26/mccarthy-misses-the-point-in-the-michigan-election-audit/

In Pennsylvania, a certified public accountant is claiming that the number of ballots is 202,377 bigger than the number of people who actually voted.

Source: https://wjactv.com/news/local/pa-republican-lawmakers-analysis-finds-presidential-election-numbers-dont-add-up

For five states to stop counting on election night is absolutely unprecedented.

Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/five-states-stop-counting-election-night-absolutely-unprecedented-sidney-powell-lays-evidence-rampant-election-fraud-latest-interview-audio/

In these videos, Jovan Hutton Pulitzer – an inventor and forensics expert – explained how he will look for fraud on paper ballots.

Georgia Senate voted to let Pulitzer examine Fulton County’s absentee ballots.

But hours later, trucks showed up and employees took the ballots into hiding to prevent them from being examined.

What are they afraid of?

Sources:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgeqGmvQXKs







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PpyoYlGqBg







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-YqbsVg8ow







https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-big-jovan-pulitzer-says-georgia-destroying-fulton-county-evidence-supposed-scanning-video/

A study by John Lott concluded:

“The precinct level estimates for Georgia and Pennsylvania indicate that vote fraud may account for Biden’s win in both states. The voter turnout rate data also indicates that there are significant excess votes in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin as well. While the problems shown here are large, there are two reasons to believe that they are underestimates: 1) the estimates using precinct level data assume that there is no fraud occurring with in-person voting and 2) the voter turnout estimates do not account for ballots for the opposing candidate that are lost, destroyed, or replaced with ballots filled out for the other candidate.”

Source: https://poseidon01.ssrn.com/delivery.php?ID=788024004085069117067065126115080014018059046068005069022083031023002124104122014106096055049121118013030089127090114117075091006041089092044069067098001024124058012002008098068119112124080011067117107097111100097021095000001066086119073026098122&EXT=pdf&INDEX=TRUE

Dominion voting machine hacked live during Georgia election hearing.

But they’re not supposed to be connected to the internet.

Source: https://twitter.com/tracybeanz/status/1344350454218686464

In Fulton County, Georgia, ballots in Republican-heavy areas, but not Democrat-heavy areas, were deliberately printed to create errors, in order to send them to be “fixed” by election workers.

Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/raffensperger-gets-caught-georgia-ballots-printed-differently-gop-counties-vs-dem-counties-election-rigged/

Georgia Witness: “93% of military ballots for Biden.”

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9Gi7af-Gz8







Georgia County Official: Raffensperger sent armed Secretary of State agents with handcuffs to the county after they complained about the inaccurate Dominion machines.

Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/georgia-county-official-raffensperger-sent-armed-secretary-state-agents-handcuffs-county-complained-inaccurate-dominion-machines-video/

Dominion Voting Machines CEO John Poulos said their machines “are not connected to the internet.”

But Dominion’s own training manual says they are connected to the internet.

Why did Poulos lie about this?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3uUvTlrb10







Election supervisor shows how easy it is for election workers to change votes to whatever they want.

Source: https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1336888380940947457

DOMINION🚨 Watch this demonstration of Dominion’s adjudication process❗️ Now, ask yourself why did these counties adjudicate so many ballots & how many ballots were adjudicated around the country❓ Fulton: 106,000

Gwinnett: 80,000

Maricopa: 28,000

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/AHpzqtou61 — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 10, 2020

