Mark Cuban going over what ‘we’ learned in 2020 on Twitter may be the most 2020 thing ever.

Seriously, dude?

What we learned in 2020? This country can’t efficiently deliver Food, Cash or Care to those who need it. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 31, 2020

It’s really not the government’s job to do ANY of that.

No, Mark, what we learned in 2020 is that government cannot stop a virus, and locking down millions and millions of Americans in order to ‘save them’ is effing stupid and a waste of an amazing economy and lifestyle. What we learned is that too many Americans are willing to do as they’re told while other Americans can’t wait to scold and tattle on those who don’t do as they’re told.

What we learned is what we’ve known about government from the get-go and that is the government just makes things worse.

And speaking of making things worse:

We need required Direct Deposit accts for cash Deposits. Mailing checks for stimulus payments based on IRS info is crazy. These accounts should be supported by all digital payment systems without fees. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 31, 2020

Or, maybe more Americans should file their tax returns online which makes the whole direct deposit thing happen anyway.

Crazy, right?

This account can also be used to support existing Gov Debit cards and provide funding for care and food — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 31, 2020

Government debit cards? Like food stamps?

Huh?

But wait, it gets DUMBER:

We need everyone to have a gov registered email (it could be our [email protected]), to allow for proactive distribution of information. It’s ridiculous to have to search for testing and vaccination info. It should be emailed to us for direct interaction and provided via an App — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 31, 2020

DAFUQ?!?!

Cuban wants your government-issued email to be your social security number … FFS.

Wow, who knew Mark was so bad at this?

Maybe he should just stick with basketball.

The fact that people who think like you are wandering around free is a scary thing. — Winter-Wü1f (@tketkr) January 1, 2021

And that he thought this was a good thing to tweet about?

Yikes.

You shouldn’t be drunk tweeting stupid BS so early in the day, even on New Year’s Eve. — President Elect Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) January 1, 2021

Never drink and tweet folks.

Because putting a SSN in an e-mail is a bad idea, so why not put it in the e-mail address? — Tag Sherman (@TagSherman) January 1, 2021

WHEEEEEEE!

pic.twitter.com/4mQ87tdkwn — Mike, the Gen X Jooooooooo Lawyer (@mhenrylaw1) December 31, 2020

And WiFi for all. — Heather Dean Brewer / LOVE IS POWERFUL 2020 (@hdeanbrewer) January 1, 2021

And a free pony too!

YAY!

These people.

Slow your roll… — Cheeremy Sullivan (@IMsully77) January 1, 2021

Stick with watching other grown men dribble balls.

Ahem.

***

