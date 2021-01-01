https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/01/low-effort-propaganda-is-this-a-story-from-nbc-news-or-nbxi-news-you-make-the-call/

Mainstream media outlets have been putting in a yeoman’s effort when it comes to “here’s where China’s superior to the U.S.”-type stories. Yesterday the Washington Post published this story:

Not to be outdone, NBC News worked to one-up the WaPo:

Wow. The network should change the name to NBXi News.

Is any MSM outlet capable of such an emotion? That would require a modicum of self-awareness.

