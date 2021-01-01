https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/01/low-effort-propaganda-is-this-a-story-from-nbc-news-or-nbxi-news-you-make-the-call/

Mainstream media outlets have been putting in a yeoman’s effort when it comes to “here’s where China’s superior to the U.S.”-type stories. Yesterday the Washington Post published this story:

A year after coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China’s Xi declares 2020 a triumph https://t.co/tLT19J2aGJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 31, 2020

Not to be outdone, NBC News worked to one-up the WaPo:

One year since coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, Americans living there look home. “I would be very afraid if I were living in the States.” https://t.co/DvwXufqUhb — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 1, 2021

Wow. The network should change the name to NBXi News.

Americans living here look at you posting Chinese propaganda. https://t.co/OCUXm8x8v5 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 1, 2021

NBC should be so embarrassed https://t.co/p40pjdjRtK — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) January 1, 2021

Is any MSM outlet capable of such an emotion? That would require a modicum of self-awareness.

CCP salutes your loyalty — Cat (@CATNAPPER2020) January 1, 2021

Did Xi write this? — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) January 1, 2021

Low effort propaganda. Be afraid of people who read this and don’t see bias. https://t.co/0YMhxuePd1 — The Spank Banker (@TheSpankBanker1) January 1, 2021

Not this American living in China. https://t.co/or1RV1JxIw — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) January 1, 2021

