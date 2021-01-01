https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/madison-cawthorn-this-is-why-i-will-object-to-biden-electors/

January 1, 2021

NEW VIDEO — Madison Cawthorn explains why he’s objecting to election results

‘The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of our Republic. I will not be silent.’

Retweeted tonight by President Trump…

