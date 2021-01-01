NEW VIDEO — Madison Cawthorn explains why he’s objecting to election results

‘The right to vote in a free and fair election is the cornerstone of our Republic. I will not be silent.’

Retweeted tonight by President Trump…

Stop the steal isn’t just about this election. Stopping the steal means stopping the theft of this American Dream.

Our nation risks being robbed of its identity by a gang of left wing elites, we must prevent them from succeeding. Join me, and stand on the right side of history. pic.twitter.com/w5vMHjf9aS

— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 1, 2021