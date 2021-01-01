http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Z-2eqSPlN-4/

In 2013, Marvel launched a new iteration of its decades-old character Ms. Marvel, which features a Muslim girl taking up the costume. It was Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, and now the comic book giant is set to bring the Muslim character to the small screen in a new Disney Plus series.

Marvel introduced its most recent version of the Mr. Marvel character by bestowing Muslim teenager Kamal Kahn with the powers to alter her shape at will. The new Ms. Marvel took her mantel from Captain Marvel The series portrayed Kahn as “normal teen” whose loving family doted on her as she learned how to control her powers. The title has become one of Marvel’s best sellers.

Now, the character is set to star in a new Disney Plus streaming series, according to Variety. The coming series is set to star newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and will debut sometime late 2021.

Mohan Kapur, Risha Shah, and Matt Lintz will costar. Bisha K. Ali (Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral) is executive producer and showrunner.

Others featured include Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes will be directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Marvel Entertainment noted that Iman Vellani will follow her debut in the Disney Plus Ms. Marvel series with an appearance with Marvel star Brie Larson (as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (as Monica Rambeau) in the upcoming feature film, Captain Marvel 2, due to hit theaters in 2022.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

