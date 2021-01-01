http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xJsZxMj5F2Y/

New York City, once the U.S. epicenter of the Chinese coronavirus, plans to vaccinate one million people in January, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio, who made the announcement on Thursday.

“The most important New Year’s resolution I could possibly offer you in the month of January 2021, we will vaccinate one million New Yorkers,” de Blasio announced. “This city can do it. The amazing health care professionals of this city are ready.”

The Democrat mayor said that officials are going to set up “new sites all over the city” in addition to the “many, many sites that are already operational.”

“We are going to expand our hospitals, clinics, neighborhoods across the city. Our goal is upwards of 250 locations citywide. This is going to be a massive effort, part of the largest single vaccination effort in the history of NYC. It’s going to take a lot of work,” he added, expressing confidence that they can make one million vaccines in January a reality.

“We have the ability to make that happen and we are anxious to get it done. This whole country is behind the pace it needs to be. We’ve got to go faster. NYC will lead the way,” he said.

“This is a chance for NYC to shine and help achieve the president-elect’s goal,” de Blasio added. “There is no reason for anything except urgency at this point.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) database last updated December 30, 12,409,050 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been distributed nationwide, with 2,794,588 individuals receiving their first dose. That falls short of the government’s goal to vaccinate 20 million in December.

Of those, 682,425 vaccinations have been distributed in New York State, with 140,676 reviving the vaccination in the Empire State, Wednesday, per the CDC’s Wednesday data. WABC reported that “88,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated.”

De Blasio added that nursing home residents and healthcare workers would remain the central priority in the initial distribution of the vaccine.

“Keep building out from that faster and faster, make sure the distribution is based on equity and fairness. When we get out into communities, communities that are hardest hit,” he said.

The Democrat mayor made waves New Year’s Eve after dancing with his wife in Times Square, all while shutting down the plaza to the public due to coronavirus-related concerns:

