Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), a longtime critic of President Donald Trump, lashed out at Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) over his plans to object to during the Electoral College certification process on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Romney, speaking to CNN, said Hawley’s objection would continue to spread the “false rumor that somehow the election was stolen.”

“Spreading this kind of rumor about our election system not working is dangerous for democracy here and abroad,” he added.

Romney also says MCCONNELL told Senate Republicans that any vote on an objection to the electoral college certification would be “the most consequential vote” of his career. “I see that as a statement that he believes it’s a referendum on our democracy,” he said. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 1, 2021

Hawley set off a firestorm — garnering praise from Trump supporters and scorn from the left and right-wing establishment — upon announcing Wednesday that he will join various House Republicans in objecting to the Electoral College vote in which President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be crowned the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Hawley said he will object “to highlight the failure of some states, including notably Pennsylvania, to follow their own election laws as well as the unprecedented interference of Big Tech monopolies in the election.”

“I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden,” the lawmaker added. “At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act,” he said. “For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on January 6 to raise these critical issues.”

President Trump has taken to social media to praise Hawley for his efforts.

“America is proud of Josh and the many others who are joining him. The USA cannot have fraudulent elections!” the president tweeted Thursday, sharing a Breitbart News article on Wal-Mart attacking the senator.

