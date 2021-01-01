https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/pelosi-home-vandalized-antifa/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home appears to have been vandalized by the same far-left Antifa activists her Democratic Party has enabled for the past several years.

Freelance reporter Margaret VandenBerghe reported from San Francisco:

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD & spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)… CANCEL RENT… WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/LD1jfZIvco — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 1, 2021

The Daily Mail, via TMZ, elaborated:

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home has been vandalized with red paint, a pigs head and a spray painted message about $2,000 checks, according to TMZ.

Police sources told the outlet that cops were called out to reports of vandalism at the House Speaker’s property in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

San Francisco officers arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. and a police report was taken, they said.

It is not clear if there are any suspects. DailyMail.com has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for comment.

Lunatics leave pigs head & graffiti at Nancy Pelosi’s house. Appalling.@FogCityMidge is right. News is ignoring. I took this picture just 5 minutes ago. They are literally covering it up. Dems like Pelosi will learn sooner or later: you cannot appease the violent left. https://t.co/Ohih0zVTpO pic.twitter.com/0JOxzj9KA4 — John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) January 1, 2021

A photo posted on social media shows the white garage of what appears to be the House Speaker’s red brick manse plastered in graffiti.

‘2k’ is written on the garage door and then crossed out, in what appears to be a reference to the $2,000 stimulus checks Pelosi is pushing for.

The graffiti also reads ‘cancel rent’ and ‘we want everything’ in large black writing all across the door.

Red paint covers the driveway and a pig’s head sits in the center of the paving slabs.

