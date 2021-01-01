https://tennesseestar.com/2021/01/01/nashville-police-say-there-was-no-evidence-or-reasonable-suspicion-of-anthony-warner-building-bomb-last-year/









Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) stated that last year’s investigation into the Nashville bomber yielded no evidence or suspicion of a crime. Chief John Drake revealed those details in a statement on Anthony Warner, the bomber linked to the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville.

Drake explained that MNPD were called by an attorney to address a suicidal woman with two guns last August. The woman at the scene was Pamela Perry, Warner’s girlfriend at the time. She reported to police that Warner was making bombs in his RV trailer, and stated that both guns belonged to him. The attorney, Raymond Throckmorton III, reportedly represented both Warner and Perry.

After that day, Drake stated that the officers couldn’t discover any past arrest or military records on Warner. He alleged that Throckmorton warned the responding officers that they shouldn’t attempt to look inside the RV because “Warner did not care for the police” and he wouldn’t be able to convince Warner to allow police to do a search.

“Officer Pollard recalls the attorney saying that Warner [was] capable of making a bomb, but he didn’t believe he was doing so,” stated Drake. “At no time was there any evidence or reasonable suspicion that a crime was being committed, and our officers had no legal basis to go into Warner’s fenced-in yard or home during August 2019.”

Throckmorton contradicted Drake’s remarks, stating that he never told police that Warner wouldn’t consent to a search. He told reporters that he’d informed police of Warner’s past comments and abilities last year with the hope that law enforcement would investigate. The attorney also claimed that he never knew that no further investigation occurred thereafter.

“He was not a current client of mine at that point in time,” stated Throckmorton. “I certainly would never have told them not to check it out when I’m the one who said go the hell over there [to Perry’s house] and find out what’s going on.”

MNPD spokespersons didn’t respond with comment to The Tennessee Star by press time.

The MNPD released another statement on Thursday, revealing that the two guns collected during last year’s investigation at Perry’s house were never claimed.

Corinne Murdock is a reporter at The Tennessee Star and the Star News Network. Follow her latest on Twitter, or email tips to [email protected].

