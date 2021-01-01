https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/532311-new-california-law-legalizes-breaking-into-a-car-to-save-a-childs-life

A new California law taking effect Friday will legalize breaking into a locked car to rescue a child.

Under existing law, Californians who took such actions could be subject to criminal liability or property damage lawsuits, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Assemblyman Ed Chau (D), who wrote the law, cited the national average of 40 deaths a year from heatstroke among children left in unattended cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In California, for 2018 and 2019, there were six children who died after being left in a hot car,” he said. “That’s six children too many. Those are innocent and precious lives that could have been saved.”

The law lays out specific parameters for when breaking into a vehicle is allowed, granting immunity “to any person who rescues a child from a vehicle, so long as the rescuer reasonably believes that the child is in danger, does no more damage to the vehicle than is necessary, contacts law enforcement or emergency personnel [first], and waits with the child until police officers or emergency personnel arrive on the scene.”

While Chau said he was not aware of any cases where someone was held civilly liable for breaking into a car to save a child, he found at least one instance of a man being sued after pulling an injured person from a vehicle.

The measure passed with the backing of state firefighters, who wrote, “when there is so little time to prevent the injury or death of a young child, individuals who are on the scene and able to respond immediately should not be punished for property damage caused to the vehicle during the rescue,” according to the newspaper.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

