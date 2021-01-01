https://www.corbettreport.com/new-year-open-thread-2/

Happy (?) New Year, everyone. Well, New Year, anyway. Yes, it’s a new month and a new year. I hope you’re all spending some time with your loved ones and preparing yourself for the year ahead. I know I am.

In the meantime, Corbett Report members are invited to use this open thread to discuss any news, information, questions or ideas you have this holiday season.

