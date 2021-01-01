https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/new-york-city-mayor-de-blasio-dances-times-square-encouraging-everyone-else-stay-home/
New Yorkers were told not to go out and to stay home because of COVID. But that didn’t stop New York City’s Mayor.
Last night, after telling all New Yorkers to hunker down because of the horrible possibilities of contracting COVID, the mayor of New York City took time out from his busy schedule to dance at Times Square:
Happy #NewYear from the greatest city in the world. pic.twitter.com/47CmOAanxD
— NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 1, 2021
News Center Maine reported:
The NYPD announced a two-part freeze that became more expansive at 3 p.m. Even guests at five hotels in the area were told to stay inside. Officials urged people to stay away.
“Coming to Times Square is a family tradition for some. It is a bucket list item for others. But this year is different,” said the department’s chief of patrol, Juanita Holmes. “I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for everyone to stay home.”
The Police Department still rolled out heavy weapons teams, explosive-sniffing dogs, drones and sand trucks. But it also planned a drastically scaled-back presence, including an 80% reduction in its typical workforce assigned to the area.
Despite the restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed that New Year’s Eve “would be a joyous night, if ever there was one. Goodbye, 2020. Here comes something better: 2021.”
What a bunch of clowns. New York City is a mess. de Blasio couldn’t try harder to destroy the great city he oversees.