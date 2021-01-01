https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-restaurant-loses-liquor-license-after-hosting-maskless-gop-club-party_3640316.html

A New York eatery that hosted a large holiday party with largely maskless patrons had its liquor license suspended for violating several COVID-19 regulations and other health safety laws, according to a Thursday announcement by state authorities. The Whitestone Republican Club held an indoor holiday party at the Queens establishment, called Il Bacco Ristorante, on Dec. 9, with footage from the event posted on social media subsequently going viral. It showed about a dozen revelers dancing in a conga line to the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” with a man in the line waving a “Trump 2020” flag while other attendees were seen seated at tables or milling about. Several people had masks on, but the vast majority had no facial coverings. Gov. Andrew Cuomo later reacted to the footage, telling NY1 journalist Zack Fink: “I saw the video. Covid conga lines are not smart. That is my official position. Why you would do an …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

