https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2021/01/01/open-letter-to-george-gascon-from-la-county-ddas-you-have-shown-an-epic-failure-in-leadership-n303063
About The Author
Related Posts
Faculty at Elite NYC School Make 24 Anti-Racist Demands, Including the Canceling of Courses in Which Performance Isn't Racially the Same
December 28, 2020
The Election Fraud in Antrim County (MI) – Dominion Systems Forensic Audit Results
December 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy