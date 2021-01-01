https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/01/pandemic-over-the-fairfax-county-health-departments-administration-office-is-closed-until-monday/

They’re taking a vacation day during a pandemic?

To be clear, this is an administration office and vaccines are still happening over the weekend:

But, still. We’re in a pandemic and the rollout of vaccinations is not going smoothly but they take today off?

Did they send out a memo or something?

Because, this is what “killing grandma” actually looks like:

Feel safer yet?

Somehow, they’ll blame President Trump for this, too:

Of course, not all government-run operations are closed today:

We’re on board with it:

***

