Pastor Robert Jeffress is urging people not to forget about the lessons of 2020.

Jeffress, pastor of the 14,000-member First Baptist Church of Dallas, made his comments in a column posted by Fox News on Friday.

“For the rest of our lives the mere mention of that fateful year will send a little chill down our spine,” he said. “Every single person on this planet had life turned upside down and inside out by the coronavirus pandemic.”

But, he noted, there are lessons to be learned from the year just ended.

“Each experience in our lives is meant to teach us something, to change us in some way,” he said. “If we fail to learn the lesson, then the trials were all in vain.

Jeffress outlined three ways to learn from the trials of 2020 and move forward.

Reimagine Where You’re Going — Because of the new realities of 2020, people need to reimagine their future destination, according to Jeffress. “Where was your life headed in January of last year?” he said. “Given all that’s happened, is that still where you should be going?”

Reevaluate How You’ll Get There —“Be honest with yourself and look at the pattern of your life: Were you always pursuing your goals with integrity?” he said.

Reconnect With Your Creator — “As you begin this new year, reconnect to your Creator and find lasting joy and contentment in him right no,” Jeffress said.

He said 2021 should be “a year full of hope, when you can move forward into an uncertain future with the certain knowledge that God loves you.”

