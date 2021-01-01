https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532323-pelosi-announces-proposed-rules-package-for-incoming-congress

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiHow Congress dismissed women’s empowerment Pelosi names first female House chaplain 2020: A year in photos MORE (D-Calif.) and House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) announced their proposed rules for the 117th Congress Friday.

The Democratic rules package includes the revocation of floor privileges for former members of Congress convicted of crimes connected to their service or election.

It would also make it a violation of the code of conduct for members, officers or employees of Congress to identify a whistleblower.

During impeachment proceedings against President Trump Donald TrumpTrump hotel in DC raises room rates for Biden inauguration GOP lawmaker criticizes Trump, colleagues for ‘trying to discredit’ the election Video shows long lines on last day of early voting in Georgia MORE last year, both Rep. Louie Gohmert Louis (Louie) Buller GohmertPence asks judge to toss GOP lawmaker’s bid to overturn election results Wall Street Journal editorial board knocks Trump’s ’embarrassing Electoral College hustle’ Here are the Republicans planning to challenge the Electoral College results MORE (R-Texas) and Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulHawley jams GOP with Electoral College fight Hawley to challenge Electoral College results in Senate A vaccine, a Burrito and more: 7 lighter, memorable moments from 2020 MORE (R-Ky.) named the man they believed to be the intelligence community whistleblower whose report prompted the impeachment inquiry.

The rules package would also ban members from knowingly disseminating manipulated images or “deepfake” videos.

The package would also establish a Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth and require committees to incorporate plans for how their work in the session ahead would address disparities. And it would require committees to post any amendments considered at mark-up online within 48 hours of consideration, and increase the availability of the machine-readable versions of legislative documents.

“This proposal doesn’t tinker around the edges of ethics reform. It contains historic ideas to protect whistleblowers and prevent everything from the undue influence of lawbreakers on the House Floor to the dissemination of deepfakes on government accounts,” McGovern said in a statement.

“This proposal also shines a light on those struggling to get ahead in America today and ensures we remain focused on the most pressing issues facing our nation. I want to thank my colleagues, outside stakeholders, and all those who helped us develop these transformative ideas,” he added.

