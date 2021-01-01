https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pelosi-garage-house-sanfrancisco/2021/01/01/id/1003945

The San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was vandalized overnight, with an apparent pig’s head and fake blood staged in front of the garage.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that San Francisco police responded to a call at Pelosi’s home around 3 a.m. local time Friday morning.

The perpetrators spray-painted “Cancel Rent!” and “We Want Everything” in big black letters on Pelosi’s garage door.

It appeared the comments were directed at the COVID-19 relief stimulus efforts in Congress.

Pelosi supported increasing the $600 payments for individuals to $2,000. However, the Senate adjourned Friday without approving legislation to boost stimulus checks.

Thus, the issue of increasing the payments died unless it’s revived by the next Congress, which begins Sunday.

Police said a report was filed for the crime at Pelosi’s house but it was unclear if there were any suspects.

