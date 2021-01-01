https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/pence-house-seek-dismiss-gohmert-gop-suit-aimed-letting-overturn-election/

(FOX NEWS) – The House of Representatives asked a federal judge in Texas on Thursday to dismiss a Republican congressman’s lawsuit seeking to give Vice President Mike Pence the power to decide which electoral votes to count when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to finalize November’s presidential election.

The House made the request after Mr. Pence himself weighed in against the plaintiffs — Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas and several Arizona Republicans who unsuccessfully ran to be presidential electors — in a Justice Department brief calling the suit a “walking legal contradiction.” Mr. Gohmert named Mr. Pence as the sole defendant, which the Justice Department noted is “ironically the very person whose power they seek to promote.”

According to a court filing, Mr. Gohmert’s lawyers attempted to reach an agreement with Mr. Pence regarding the lawsuit, but those discussions were unsuccessful.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

