(FOX BUSINESS) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning pet owners and veterinary professionals to avoid certain Sportmix pet food products after dozens of dogs fell ill and died after ingesting the products.

Midwestern Pet Foods Inc. recalled four different lots of dry cat and dog pet food Wednesday after an investigation revealed that some of the products contained potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.

The mold byproduct, which “can cause illness and death in pets” at high levels, may still be on store shelves, online or in pet owners’ homes, the agency said in a notice.

