Pfizer and its German-based partner BioNTech want to reward volunteers who received a placebo in their COVID-19 vaccine trial by offering the opportunity to get vaccinated.

The companies said trial participants who received the placebo will have two doses of the vaccine reserved for them within the study, per The Epoch Times.

“All participants aged 16 years and older who courageously volunteered to help make a difference during this pandemic have the option to receive the investigational vaccine while continuing to be part of the clinical trial,” the companies said on their website for trial participants.

Concern over Pfizer’s “unblinding” plan came from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a panel of its outside advisers, who wanted volunteers to remain on the placebo as long as possible to gather more safety and efficacy data about the vaccines.

Trial participants will be given the choice to learn whether they received the vaccine or placebo — a decision being called the Vaccine Transition Option. People who discover they received the placebo will be given the option to receive the investigational vaccine while being able to stay in the study.

If they choose to receive the vaccine, the trial participants will receive the first dose by March 1, and the second dose about 21 days later, “and follow an updated study schedule that includes follow-up and illness visits.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received FDA Emergency Use Authorization on Dec. 11.

Most Americans with allergies should be able to receive the vaccine, according to the FDA. Only people who previously had severe allergic reactions to vaccines or ingredients in this particular vaccine should not get the shot.

Britain’s medical regulator said that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions to a medicine or food, should not be given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The FDA has said pain at the injection location, tiredness, and fever are among common side effects of the vaccine.

“Of note, more people experienced these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose, so it is important for vaccination providers and recipients to expect that there may be some side effects after either dose, but even more so after the second dose,” the FDA said on its website.

