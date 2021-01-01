About The Author
Related Posts
Trump: 'Statistically Impossible' He Lost, Promises 'Wild' Protest in D.C. on Day Electoral College Votes Are Counted
December 19, 2020
Watch: Rand Paul Says 'The Fraud Happened; the Election in Many Ways Was Stolen,' Then Lays Out How to 'Fix It'
December 16, 2020
Rand Paul Demolishes Congress and the Absurdity of Big Government In Blistering Floor Speech
December 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy