https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/police-man-on-parole-hit-and-killed-two-women-in-san-francisco/

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – According to reports, a stolen vehicle that was being driven by a man who was on parole on New Year’s Eve struck and killed two women at a intersection in San Francisco’s SoMa district.

Stolen car driven by parolee kills 2 women in San Francisco https://t.co/4ZheR3wZuy — NEWS MAKER (@NEWS_MAKER) January 1, 2021

The incident occurred after the suspect reportedly took off with a stolen vehicle at roughly 4:00 p.m. on December 31st within the South of Market area at the intersection of 2nd and Mission St.

Officials say that the suspect driver had collided with another vehicle, resulting in the stolen vehicle whipping through an intersection and striking two women actively crossing a crosswalk.

One woman was said to have died at the scene, while the second woman was transported to a hospital and later succumbed to her injuries. The ages of the victims were described as one being her in 70s and the other being between 20 to 30 years old.

While having not been named, the suspect was described as a 45-year-old male that was on parole at the time for a previous robbery conviction.

Police were said to have apprehended the suspect after a brief pursuit, when the suspect attempted to flee the scene of the fatal crash into a nearby commercial building.

Authorities have not released much detail beyond the aforementioned preliminary information. This is an ongoing investigation.

Please follow Law Enforcement Today as we gather further insight into the developing matter.

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

In other matters related to stolen vehicles, a Portland Police officer was injured by the driver of a stolen truck after they’d rammed into her – pinning the officer between a squad car and the stolen truck’s front end.

Here’s that previous report from Portland.

_

PORTLAND, OR – On Christmas Eve, a Portland police officer who opened fire at a stolen truck that rammed into both her and her patrol car at a gas station in Southeast Portland remains hospitalized with injuries to her pelvis and back.

Portland officer injured when stolen truck rammed patrol car Christmas Eve remains hospitalized https://t.co/asM0QJUSGf pic.twitter.com/3Ppe41QvR7 — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) December 26, 2020

While not yet named, the injured officer was identified as a 15-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau who worked out of the Central Precinct primarily in patrol duties.

Lieutenant Greg Pashley stated the following about the injured officer:

“This officer is very lucky to be alive today. We’re grateful for that of course. We’re concerned about the recovery of this officer.”

According to reports from locals regarding the incident, after police cars tried to box the suspect vehicle in at the 76 gas station on Southeast Powell and Cesar Chavez boulevards, the now-injured officer fired what sounded like two shots in the direction of the stolen vehicle.

When the driver of the stolen 1988 Chevrolet pickup rammed into the officer, she was standing outside her patrol vehicle.

The result of said ramming left her pinned between the stolen truck and her squad car, according to the owner of the stolen vehicle who was on the scene when police responded.

A Portland police officer was involved in a shooting in SE Portland. Developing story https://t.co/Wec1nsKjsr pic.twitter.com/3zhbYCgqyl — KOIN News (@KOINNews) December 25, 2020

The 42-year-old owner of the stolen pickup, who’d opted to remain anonymous for safety reasons, alleged that the suspect then backed up and went forward – striking the officer with the vehicle again.

It was at that point that the officer reportedly opened fire at the suspect inside the truck.

After the shots were fired, the driver of the stolen pickup kept the wheels spinning, eventually pushing the patrol car out of the way to exit the gas station parking lot.

Reports allege there was also a passenger inside the stolen pickup.

Roughly one hour after the incident, police were said to have located the stolen vehicle. It was reportedly abandoned nearby Southeast 54th Avenue and Belmont Street. Despite searching the area – with the assistance of police K9s – no suspects were found near the abandoned vehicle.

It is unclear whether the suspect or passenger inside the vehicle were struck by the injured officer’s gunfire, as authorities have not been able to track down the driver or passenger inside the pickup during the incident.

When reflecting on the entire debacle, the owner of the stolen pickup described the scene as “traumatic” and is praying for the officer and her family:

“It was very traumatic. I just feel bad for the lady that got hit. I just pray for her and her family. It was a very hard thing to watch.”

While the confrontation between police and the driver of the stolen truck occurred on Dec. 24, the vehicle was initially reported stolen on Dec. 21. It just so happens that a friend of the truck owners had spotted the stolen vehicle and alerted them. Then the owners alerted police to the location of the truck.

From what Chief Chuck Lovell noted of the incident, he conveyed that these sorts of encounters illustrate the everyday dangers of policing. He stated that police are working fervently to apprehend the suspects involved in this matter:

“Our investigators are working tirelessly to apprehend those involved, and I appreciate their efforts. While I am saddened by their injury to our officer, I am encouraged by the medical prognosis and hope for a speedy recovery.”

Portland Police Association President Officer Brian Hunzeker said that video evidence obtained from the scene of the truck ramming into the officer showcased a “clear attempt to assault or even kill the officer.”

Officer Hunzeker also mirrored the sentiments of Chief Lovell, noting that once the facts of the case are presented to the public, they too might gain an understanding of how dangerous policing can be:

“We look forward to the ongoing investigation and for the entire set of facts to be gathered and revealed so the public has a full and clear understanding of how quickly these dynamic incidents can turn deadly.”

—

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Make sure you click “following” and then click “see first” so you don’t miss a thing! (See image below.) Thanks for being a part of the LET family!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

