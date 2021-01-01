https://noqreport.com/2021/01/01/president-trump-massive-amounts-of-evidence-will-be-presented-on-jan-6/

President Donald Trump announced that evidence of alleged election fraud will be presented on Jan. 6 during the Joint Session of Congress. “Massive amounts of evidence will be presented on the 6th. We won, BIG!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Article originally published at The Epoch Times.

It comes as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and about 40 House GOP lawmakers have announced they would challenge the Electoral College votes during the Jan. 6 Joint Session of Congress due to alleged fraud and irregularities during the Nov. 3 election. The challenge could lead to several hours of debate during the session.

The challenge is supported by Trump, who, in recent weeks, has met with House lawmakers, including its chief sponsor Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), at the White House.

Trump’s adviser, Jason Miller, told Newsmax earlier in the week that the team is aiming to present more evidence.

“We will have a chance in front of the American people, next week to present these cases, all these evidences of fraud,” Miller said, pointing to a lawsuit filed by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) against Vice President Mike Pence earlier this week to prevent him from confirming Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Pence’s lawyers with the Department of Justice later said Pence isn’t the person who should face a lawsuit, arguing that Gohmert should have sued Congress.

If Hawley and the other lawmakers challenge a state’s Electoral College votes, Trump’s campaign will make their presentation. The challenge requires a senator and a representative to carry out.

Miller pointed to law changes regarding mail-in ballots in Wisconsin and other states, “suitcases of ballots” in Georgia being wheeled out late at night on Nov. 3 in Atlanta’s State Farm Center, and officials in Michigan and Arizona allegedly blocking them from inspecting voting systems. State election officials in those states have denied claims from the Trump team and third-parties about voter fraud and irregularities.

“These are the specific types of evidence we want to present to the American people on the national stage and not allow local politicians to sweep it under the rug,” Miller said on the program.

Miller and Trump did not elaborate on how they would present that information to Congress, or whether they will be able to do so.

The president, in making his announcement for Jan. 6, retweeted Hawley’s post where he said that millions of Americans are “concerned about election integrity” and “deserve to be heard.”

“Somebody has to stand up. 74 million Americans are not going to be told their voices don’t matter,” Hawley also stated.

Trump has also suggested that his supporters attend rallies and events on Jan. 6, including one in Washington D.C. at 11 a.m.

