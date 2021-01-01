https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/01/01/president-trump-reminds-everyone-of-january-6th-maga-rally-details-and-links-to-event-resources/

Earlier today President Trump reminded everyone about the January 6th rally in Washington DC. From what can be ascertained from social media and inbound grassroots communication to CTH, this is shaping up to be the largest DC gathering in recent history.

I’m not sure where John Spiropoulos is at the moment, but we know he is on the road conducting interviews with people heading to the event. John was traveling from California to DC via Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Virginia. CTH will resume sharing videos of John’s travels as soon as he files a report.

Links to information: – SEE HERE – and – SEE HERE – and SEE HERE

You can support John at his GoFundMe-Here, as well as GiveSendGo-Here Also any CTH member who would like the opportunity to meet up with John for his video segments can contact him via his email address: [email protected]

Additionally, for those traveling to Washington DC for the rally on January 6th, here’s some insider advice and helpful tips from a person who lives in the area – SEE HERE –

President Trump has confirmed that he will be participating at the masssive event. Based on a few tips CTH would recommend all attendees be at/near the Elipse, a 52-acre park south of the White House fence and north of Constitution Avenue and the National Mall, around 11:00am to Noon on the date of the event. [See Map Below]

As noted above The Elipse is mid-way (aligned with the Washington Monument) on the National Mall. The area in-around the Capitol building might not be open due to pre-inauguration event construction. So it is best to be fluid with your plans.

From the TIPS – Do not plan on having cell service. During the last 2 events, there were so many people there, I was unable to send any outgoing messages. Plan accordingly by having meetup times & locations with your group if you get separated. (LINK)

There are plans at most State Capitals for events in support of the DC rally. There is also a plan being developed for a national event to show support coast to coast at a specific time during the event. More details on how you can support that effort in the near future.

