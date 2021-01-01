https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-twitter-tweets-socialmedia/2021/01/01/id/1003933

President Donald Trump set a personal record on Twitter in 2020 by tweeting more than 12,200 times.

The president’s final tweet of last year, sans retweets, boasted about achievements in the stock market and with retirement accounts.

Trump’s tweet:

“Finished off the year with the highest Stock Market in history. Setting records with your 401k’s, just like I said you would. Congratulations to all!” he tweeted on Thursday night at 10.44 p.m. ET per Newsweek.

In an election year during which he was very critical of Twitter, Trump tweeted or retweeted a combined 12,234 times, according to the Trump Twitter Archive.

That number blew away earlier years by a president prone to use Twitter as a way to express his thoughts and intentions.

Impeachment and running for reelection fueled many 2020 posts. (Twitter flagged tweets about alleged election fraud with such messages as: ”!This claim about election fraud is disputed.”)

Trump’s previous one-year high for tweets was 7,783 in 2019. That surpassed his 2016 election-year total of 4,222.

The president was less active on Twitter in 2017 (2,593) and 2018 (3,556).

Trump’s first tweet of 2020 that wasn’t a retweet shared a Fox News article about Iranian-backed militia withdrawing from a siege of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

“Best equipment & finest military in the World. On site quickly!” he tweeted on Jan. 1, 2020.

To start 2021, President Trump simply tweeted: “HAPPY NEW YEAR!”

