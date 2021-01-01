https://newsthud.com/breaking-romney-blasts-hawley-for-plans-to-object-january-6th/

Utah Senator Mitt Romney blasted Senator Josh Hawley over his plan to object to the electoral college certificationn.

Hawley told CNN “it continues to spread the false rumor that somehow the election was stolen.”

He added “spreading this kind of rumor about our election system not working is dangerous for democracy here & abroad.”

Romney also revealed that Mitch McConnell told Senate Republicans that any vote on an objection to the electoral college certification would be “the most consequential vote” of his career.

“I see that as a statement that he believes it’s a referendum on our democracy,” Romney said.