One teacher at the University of California-Riverside is making himself popular with students.

He’s killed plans for a final exam, openly wondering whether such class components are helpful.

And he says he’s graded everyone 100% for the final that doesn’t exist anymore.

The actions by Riverside teacher Brandon Andrew Robinson have been documented by Campus Reform.

Robinson, identified as a “gender” studies teacher, made his statement on social media.

I canceled my students’ final and just gave them all 100 on it. And I structured my winter classes around not having a final. I don’t know, maybe we should just abandon the construct that is the final. — Dr. Brandon Andrew Robinson (@DrKittyGirl) December 14, 2020

He wondered if anyone had any studies “or proof that shows that finals are good? Or actually do something?”

His area of expertise, about which he’s written a book, involves studies of “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) youth homelessness in central Texas.”

According to the report, Williamson Evers of the Independent Institute’s Center on Educational Excellence said the move is just another exhibition of grade inflation.

“Students are all too eager to slough off required reading or skip lectures. Cumulative finals are important for giving students an incentive to do the work. If college diplomas don’t mean hard, disciplined academic performance, then why not just give them to every child at birth?” he explained to Campus Reform.

