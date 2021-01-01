http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NAh_7P61GSU/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) home in San Francisco, California, was reportedly vandalized with a pig’s head, fake blood, and graffiti, according to reports.

Pelosi’s home had the words “CANCEL RENT!” and “WE WANT EVERYTHING!” reportedly written on the garage door after Congress failed to pass $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans amid the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Accompanied by the graffiti is a pig’s head and fake blood scattered on the ground. An anarchy logo can also be seen on the left side of the garage door. Photos posted on social media show the vandalism:

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD & spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)… CANCEL RENT… WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/LD1jfZIvco — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 1, 2021

NEW – Pelosi’s house was vandalized with an #Antifa symbol, $2k crossed-out, and “Cancel Rent! We want everything!” Now covered with garbage bags. h/t @FogCityMidge pic.twitter.com/ovPYmX0Bp6 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 2, 2021

TMZ exclusively reported that no suspects have been identified yet and ABC7 News reported that the garage door was quickly covered with black garbage bags to hide the destruction.

“Law enforcement sources tell us … San Fran cops responded to a vandalism call at Pelosi’s home around 3 AM. We’re told a police report was taken, but it’s unclear if they have any suspects,” TMZ reports.

