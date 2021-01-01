https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/retired-doctors-must-diversity-training-can-help-administer-vaccines/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Recently retired doctors are being prevented from helping administer COVID-19 vaccines because the NHS requires them to have “diversity training” and knowledge of “radicalization.” Yes, really.

40,000 doctors and nurses applied to return to the NHS back in March at the start of the pandemic but only 5,000 had been given jobs by July, according to a report in the Telegraph.

Similar bureaucracy is also hampering the vaccine rollout, with doctors having to fulfill the requirements of the Equality Act.

