Iran eagerly awaits President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, according to former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell on Newsmax TV.

“I think the Iranian regime is very much looking to test any administration that comes after Donald Trump,” Grenell told host Joe Pinion on ”The Chris Salcedo Show” on Friday. “They know exactly what President Trump is going to do. They fear him, and that’s the perfect position to be in.

“We squeezed them on sanctions. We called them out on their human rights abuses. We pressured the world to stop doing business with them and to abide by our American sanctions. And we took out some of their leaders.”

Sunday will mark the year anniversary of Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani being killed by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad. Soleimani was leader of Iran’s Quds Force, described by military specialists as an unconventional war and clandestine operations unit.

During a speech Wednesday to his Islamic nation’s cabinet, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said President Trump “would be dead” in a few days.

Grenell, former ambassador to Germany, said the U.S. under President Biden will suffer in regard to Iran.

“The Biden team has already said that they’re going to govern Iran by consensus, and what that means is, it’s not going to be America first,” Grenell said. “It’s not our policy anymore to put our national security and our American people first because ‘consensus’ means that you’re actually just gonna work with other countries to cut the position in half.

“It’s a real scary concept, to be honest. It sounds so nice, ‘consensus, that we’re all gonna try to get along,’ but the fact of the matter is, each country is pushing their own policy.”

