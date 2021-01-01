http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/27j52uP3GDI/

Mayor Sadiq Khan surprised locked down Londoners with a divisive New Year display which used fireworks and drones to light up the night sky with the clenched fist symbol of Black Lives Matter.

Khan, whose term in office has been extended for a year without an election as a result of the Chinese virus pandemic, shared a clip of the display filmed by the BBC on social media with the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag

“The future holds unexposed danger but no stress, humankind is no stranger to progress, and as we’ve proven, when we collaborate, progress follows fast,” says a male voice in the clip, before the BLM fist is suddenly emblazoned across the sky above the Millenium Dome.

“This is one voice with one message: Black Lives Matter,” a female voice proclaims, as fireworks explode around the fist, which begins to multiply:

The Labour politician’s highly partisan New Year illuminations may prove controversial for Britons who have been dismayed by the destructive and violent actions of the Marxist-led race movement’s supporters — generally conducted in defiance of otherwise ruthlessly enforced lockdown rules with little or no police interference, due to senior officers’ fear of the group.

In London alone, Black Lives Matter mobs have repeatedly defaced Sir Winston Churchill’s statue, attempted to burn the flag on the hallowed Cenotaph national war memorial and daubed it with graffiti on the anniversary of D-Day, and bloodied police officers and chased them through the streets shouting “run, piggy, run”.

One female officer was left with horrific injuries when she was knocked from her horse during disorder on Whitehall, near the Prime Minister’s official residence, suffering a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and a broken collarbone.

The New Year fist display was accompanied by a snippet of music from rapper Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr — aka “Stormzy” — although the choice of lyrics is somewhat unusual:

Lord I’ve been broken

Although I’m not worthy

You fixed me, now I’m blinded

By your grace

You came and saved me

Stormzy, who denounced Britain as “definitely, 100 per cent” racist in 2019, was a perhaps deliberately provocative choice for inclusion in the festivities (such as they were, in a tier four lockdown), given his past history yelling “f*** the government, f*** Boris” while wearing a Union Jack stab vest during a performance in Glastonbury.

The rapper, raised by a single mother from Ghana, has been a dedicated race activist since well before the George Floyd unrest, providing funding for two black-only scholarships at the University of Cambridge, for example.

“If we weren’t oppressed, we wouldn’t be shouting,” declared the award-winning multi-millionaire last summer.

“[T]his is a real pain. This ain’t some sort of trend. This is real life and this has been our reality for hundreds, thousands of years,” he suggested, stretching the timeline for the oppression he alleges to a period millennia before Africa’s colonisation.

