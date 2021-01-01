https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/mark-finkelstein/2021/01/01/cnns-zakaria-dirty-little-secret-trump-was-tough-russia

With the liberal media apparently feeling confident that President Trump will be leaving office, they seem to be acknowledging inconvenient truths about the president that they have kept buried for the last four years.

Take CNN host Fareed Zakaria, on this morning’s New Day. Discussing how foreign policy might be different under a Biden administration, Zakaria began with platitudes about other countries being hopeful that the US would get “back in the game” and “help organize cooperative solutions around the world, get engaged with problem solving,” on “climate change” and other issues.

But then Zakaria dropped a bombshell. Asked how things would be different with Russia, he said:

“I think in general, there isn’t going to be as much difference as people imagine. The Biden folks are pretty tough on Russia, Iran, North Korea. You know, the dirty little secret about the Trump administration was that while Donald Trump had clearly had a kind of soft spot for Putin, the Trump Administration was pretty tough on the Russians. They armed Ukraine, they armed the Poles. They extended NATO operations and exercises in ways that even the Obama Administration had not done. They maintained the sanctions. So I don’t think it will be that different.”

Wait a second! It was a “dirty little secret” that Trump was tough on Russia? WHY?? Who kept it a secret and for what purpose??

And the obvious answer is that the liberal media/Democrats were intent on pushing Russia Russia Russia. Admitting that President Trump was in fact tough on Russia would undermine that line of attack. And so they buried it: kept it a “dirty little secret.”

What other things will the liberal media give President Trump credit for if and when he is off the scene? In addition to the stunning success of Operation Warp Speed, making multiple safe-and-effective coronavirus vaccines in record time, there is also Trump’s triumph in the Middle East. If a Democrat president had engineered agreements between Israel and a number of Arab countries in the area as did Trump, the MSM would have been breathlessly trumpeting it as the greatest foreign policy achievement since who knows when! And the drumbeat for a Nobel Peace Prize would have been deafening.

But Zakaria was focused on how Biden would enter back into a nuclear deal with Iran and “stabilize” that relationship, as if Iran would go back to into

“cooperative solutions” mode.

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria revealing that President Trump’s tough approach to Russia has been kept a “dirty little secret” was sponsored in part by Casper and Cadillac

Here’s the transcript.

CNN

New Day

1/1/21

FAREED ZAKARIA: What I am hearing more than anything else is a sense of hope about the United States being back in the game, being back as an engaged power, as an agenda-setter. A country that wants to try to help organize cooperative solutions around the world, get engaged with problem-solving, everything from climate change to regional issues. ALISYN CAMEROTA: And Fareed, what about the dynamic with our perceived enemies, like Iran or Russia? ZAKARIA: I think in general, there isn't going to be as much difference as people imagine. The Biden folks are pretty tough on Russia, Iran, North Korea. You know, the dirty little secret about the Trump Administration is that while Donald Trump had clearly had a sort of soft spot for Putin, the Trump administration was pretty tough on the Russians. They armed Ukraine, they armed the Poles. They extended NATO operations and exercises in ways that even the Obama administration had not done. They maintained the sanctions. So I don't think it will be that different.

