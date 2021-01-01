https://www.gatekeepersonline.com/post/gender-inclusive-language-is-now-required-in-the-us-house-of-representatives

The Progressive Left has been hijacking every facet of American life, pushing their Woke agenda to the extreme. We’ve seen social media companies enforce so much of the PC culture, including when it comes to addressing people by their gender. There’s an extreme conflict in place right now, with someone’s claims of gender identity overriding biological truth. The Democrats have rejected science in countless arenas, one of the most blatant ways they’ve turned their back on science is when it comes to gender.

Science teaches that there are two genders. This is biology. It can be proven through scientific techniques which can be replicated. The Democrat Party, however, is so woke that they reject even science… choosing to go with emotion and feelings over fact and science.

The insanity has now reached the upper levels of our Federal Government now, with the US House of Representatives announcing the new rules for the 117th Congress . According to the new rules, all language must be gender-neutral, removing all reference to someone’s gender while in session and in their bills.

Here’s the new House Rule pertaining the Gender-Neutrality:

HONORS ALL GENDER IDENTITIES Changes pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral or removes references to gender, as appropriate, to ensure we are inclusive of all Members, Delegates, Resident Commissioners and their families – including those who are nonbinary.

While we, as Christians, should be loving to people of all backgrounds and genders, it is also important that we faithfully declare the truth and point people back to Scripture. God established gender and gender roles to reflect our relationship with Christ. The very fact that we are facing a rejection not only of science but of God’s intended ways for us to live are only going to further complicate our ability to proclaim the Gospel.

