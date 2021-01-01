https://www.theepochtimes.com/son-of-rep-jamie-raskin-dies-at-age-25_3640171.html

The 25-year-old son of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) died, the Congressman announced on Thursday.

Thomas Bloom Raskin, a second-year student at Harvard Law School and a graduate of Amherst College, died recently, the elder Raskin said in a statement.

“Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor. We are devastated and demolished to be without him,” Rep. Raskin and his wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin, said.

The cause of death was not detailed.

The college student was survived by two sisters and dozens of other relatives.

In a press release from Raskin’s office, the Raskin family said it “is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from neighbors, constituents, and friends but asks everyone to observe strict COVID-19 protocols during this time of grief.”

Funeral and memorial service arrangements will be released at a later time.

“Losing a child is an unthinkable tragedy and on behalf of the Howard County residents, our prayers are with the Raskin family as we wish them strength over the days, weeks, and years ahead to overcome such a devastating loss,” Howard County Executive, Calvin Ball said in a statement.

“Like his mother and father, Tommy was dedicated to making our world a better place by lifting up the most vulnerable amongst us.”

Fellow members of Congress shared condolences, including Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Cindy Axne (D-Iowa), and Dan Kildee (D-Mich.).

“I offer my condolences to Congressman Jamie Raskin and his family. I am so sorry for your loss,” Kildee said in a statement.

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, offered his deepest sympathies and asked Maryland residents to keep the Raskin family in their prayers.

Raskin, 58, has represented Maryland’s 8th Congressional District since 2017. Before that, he was a member of the Maryland State Senate. Prior to his entrance into politics, Raskin was a constitutional law professor at American University Washington College of Law.

Raskin won reelection this year with over 68 percent of the vote. His district includes portions of Montgomery, Frederick, and Carroll counties.

