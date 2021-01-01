https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/suicide-colorado-high-school-students/2021/01/01/id/1003890

A series of suicides among high school students in northeastern Colorado has young people protesting the restrictions against activities like school clubs and sports put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado Sun reports.

At least seven young people have died by suicide over the last few months in one of the state’s least populated regions. Washington, Yuma, and Logan counties had their first suicides in years.

Merino High School freshman Kaden Piel told the Sun that he began planning a protest after he woke up from a nightmare a few weeks after a classmate of his committed suicide.

“I woke up with a nightmare,” he said. “What if that was my sister or my cousin? What if that was my best friend?”

Piel went on to post on social media that school activities should return to prevent kids from dying. Another high school student in Otis, Cyle Goble, made a similar post asking the governor, “Did you know that these terrible incidents had taken place? Did you grieve for these families? I would assume not. Just because of our smaller population we are being swept under the rug.”

Both posts went viral, and Gov. Jared Polis ended up speaking to both students by phone.

“There is a huge impact on every single student. Every person in our community was affected, like a huge, black cloud hanging over us,” said Piel, who added that he still sometimes think he’ll see his friend back at school. “I couldn’t wrap my mind around it. I still haven’t.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

