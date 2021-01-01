https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/01/teachers-union-leader-who-pushed-classroom-boycott-to-stay-safe-shared-some-nice-vacay-pics-from-puerto-rico/

The discrepancies between what some political and union leaders say and do have been shown to be massive, and here’s just the latest example:

On Twitter, a Chicago Teachers Union leader rallied teachers to refuse to go back to the classroom to ‘stay safe.’ On Instagram, on the same day, she posted pictures poolside in Puerto Rico. https://t.co/eiC4CqH1k2 @WGNNews — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) January 1, 2021

Nothing is surprising anymore.

From WGN:

A Chicago Teachers Union leader is facing criticism for vacationing in the Caribbean while at the same time claiming it’s unsafe for teachers to return to the classroom.

[…]As recently as Thursday, she tweeted to rally special education teachers not to return to work Monday because it’s unsafe. Just a few hours earlier, Chambers posted a picture on Instagram that appears to show her pool side in Puerto Rico and talking about going to Old San Juan for seafood.

You can’t make this stuff up, and it keeps happening over and over.

I don’t want to work, I just want to bang on the drums all day https://t.co/onherVP0r8 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 1, 2021

Outrageous. The left is playing politics with our schools. https://t.co/M8GTRoJppD — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 1, 2021

In other words, “business as usual.”

Peasant children mean nothing to the Leftist Commissars https://t.co/lc3Yo8xTr3 — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) January 1, 2021

Unions will be part of the elite ruling class in our Soviet-style socialism future, rules do not apply to them. https://t.co/BppQrFDEx1 — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) January 1, 2021

And many political leaders obviously don’t think the rules apply to them either.

