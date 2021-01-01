https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/01/teachers-union-leader-who-pushed-classroom-boycott-to-stay-safe-shared-some-nice-vacay-pics-from-puerto-rico/

The discrepancies between what some political and union leaders say and do have been shown to be massive, and here’s just the latest example:

Nothing is surprising anymore.

From WGN:

A Chicago Teachers Union leader is facing criticism for vacationing in the Caribbean while at the same time claiming it’s unsafe for teachers to return to the classroom.
[…]As recently as Thursday, she tweeted to rally special education teachers not to return to work Monday because it’s unsafe.

Just a few hours earlier, Chambers posted a picture on Instagram that appears to show her pool side in Puerto Rico and talking about going to Old San Juan for seafood.

You can’t make this stuff up, and it keeps happening over and over.

In other words, “business as usual.”

And many political leaders obviously don’t think the rules apply to them either.

