OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:30 AM PT – Friday, January 1, 2021

Just days ahead of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, a tech expert unveiled key vulnerabilities in the peach state’s voting machines.

During a Thursday livestream, inventor Jovan Pulitzer revealed dominion machines set to be used in the key election seem to be connected to a vendor in China.

This followed Pulitzer’s Wednesday testimony before the Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee when he demonstrated his ability to connect a dominion voting machine to the internet. This came despite claims by state election officials that the electronic voting machines do not connect to the web.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING NOW: “At this very moment at a polling location in the county, not only do we now have access through the devices to the poll pad—the system—but we are in. And it’s not supposed to have WiFi and that’s not supposed to be able to happen… — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) December 30, 2020

“At this very moment at a polling location in the county, not only do we now have access through the devices to the poll pad, the system, but we are in,” Pulitzer stated.

The inventor noted this as a key design flaw which opens up the machines to tampering efforts by malicious actors.

Pulitzer announced he will bring forward two reports on his findings in the coming days.

