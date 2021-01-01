https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/not-vaccine-crazy-dr-fauci-says-early-covid-vaccines-will-prevent-symptoms-not-block-infection/

Crazy Dr. Fauci warns that early COVID-19 vaccines will only prevent symptoms from arising – not block infection.

Then the early vaccines are NOT vaccines.

That’s not how vaccines operate.

What the hell is going on here?

Assuming for a moment that this is true, and not his usual ignorant BS or outright lies and thuggery… Then by definition, they are not dispensing a vaccine and it’s a palliative treatment, at best.

It also means the “vaccine” is just a scheme by Big Pharma, and the globalist investors, to scam trillions out of the frightened peasants and the states.

TRENDING: WE CAUGHT THEM: Pallets of Fake Ballots in Georgia’s Fulton County Were Identified, Filmed and Sampled Before Moving Trucks Picked Them Up and Shredded Them

At its worst, it is a sinister plot to modify behavior or worse.

So why are people putting blind trust in this deranged idiot?

Via The Daily Mail:

Dr. Anthony Fauci has cautioned that early COVID-19 vaccines will be focused on preventing symptoms of the virus, not blocking it altogether. Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, made the point on Monday as at least four vaccine candidates near the end of clinical trials and the US reported a record number of new cases in the last week. While the end goal of the vaccines will be to eradicate the virus, Fauci noted that developers are aiming for a simpler goal in the first round of jabs. ‘The primary thing you want to do is that if people get infected, prevent them from getting sick, and if you prevent them from getting sick, you will ultimately prevent them from getting seriously ill,’ Fauci said at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

