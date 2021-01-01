https://mediarightnews.com/greg-gutfeld-calls-out-hypocritical-nyc-mayor-de-blasio-for-nye-celebration-trolling-the-suffering-because-he-can/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=greg-gutfeld-calls-out-hypocritical-nyc-mayor-de-blasio-for-nye-celebration-trolling-the-suffering-because-he-can

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-NY) was seen on New Years’ night dancing with his wife in time square which sparked outrage from many on Twitter. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld blasted de Blasio on Twitter for the hypocrisy.

Trolling the suffering because he can. https://t.co/F4deeDZUWn — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 1, 2021

De Blasio didn’t allow the annual time square celebrations this year citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has hit New York City hard but he was allowed to dance in the street with his wife while he ordered the millions of citizens in NYC to stay home. De Blasio knows he can do whatever he wants as he has the power to do so. In a deep blue city like New York, he knows his only threat is the primaries.

Some could see what he did as a slap in the face to those suffering from the pandemic and lockdowns as de Blasio dances in the streets on New Year’s Eve but not anyone else. It is another example of leftist hypocrisy where the rules don’t apply to those in leadership only to the citizens. “Do as I say, not as I do.”

The mainstream media has yet to tell us Wuhan, China is completely open and back to normal as it has been and we are still being oppressed by these lockdowns and restrictions. Wuhan is where the COVID-19 pandemic originated from, they had a huge New Years’ Eve celebration last night as you can see in the video below.

New Year’s Eve in Wuhan, China… Never forget: China lied and people died.pic.twitter.com/1XuUEj9O5U — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) January 1, 2021

