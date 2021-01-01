https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532326-trump-again-calls-for-noem-to-primary-thune-despite-her-refusal

President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump hotel in DC raises room rates for Biden inauguration GOP lawmaker criticizes Trump, colleagues for ‘trying to discredit’ the election Video shows long lines on last day of early voting in Georgia MORE on Friday repeated his call for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemNoem rules out Thune challenge after Trump criticizes senator Trump attacks Thune: ‘He will be primaried in 2022’ Ducey to lead Republican governors MORE (R) to primary Senate Majority Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneHawley jams GOP with Electoral College fight Trump’s push for K stimulus checks hits dead end in Senate Hawley to challenge Electoral College results in Senate MORE (R-S.D.), despite her refusal last week.

Trump took to Twitter to promote Noem and criticize Thune as a “RINO,” or Republican in name only, after the senator dismissed Trump’s efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBidens honor frontline workers in NYE address: ‘We owe them, we owe them, we owe them’ Trump hotel in DC raises room rates for Biden inauguration Video shows long lines on last day of early voting in Georgia MORE’s election win.

I hope to see the great Governor of South Dakota @KristiNoem, run against RINO @SenJohnThune, in the upcoming 2022 Primary. She would do a fantastic job in the U.S. Senate, but if not Kristi, others are already lining up. South Dakota wants strong leadership, NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

Noem said last week that she is not interested in challenging Thune in the Republican primary.

“I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022,” she tweeted.

.@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 23, 2020

Noem has been a staunch ally to the president and is considered a potential contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Trump has lashed out at Thune in recent weeks after the South Dakota senator said that the president’s and House Republicans’ push to contest the Electoral College’s certified vote next Wednesday will “go down like a shot dog.”

The president slammed Thune in a tweet last week saying, “He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!”

Thune has publicly and privately spoke out against the effort being led by Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksPence role is limited in electoral vote count Wall Street Journal editorial board knocks Trump’s ’embarrassing Electoral College hustle’ Here are the Republicans planning to challenge the Electoral College results MORE (R-Ala.), arguing it was “not going anywhere” in the Senate. Since his comments, Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGOP lawmaker criticizes Trump, colleagues for ‘trying to discredit’ the election Pence role is limited in electoral vote count Hawley jams GOP with Electoral College fight MORE (R-Mo.) has said he will challenge the Electoral College vote, meaning a debate will be forced in Congress.

Republican Senate leadership has been encouraging its members not to participate in the Electoral College challenge.

