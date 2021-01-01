https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-hotel-rates-dc-inauguration/2021/01/01/id/1003885

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., has hiked its room rates during Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Politico noted that the hotel’s website indicates it requires a minimum two-night stay during the inauguration. In addition, it shows room rates have been hiked to $2,225 per night for Jan. 19 and 20. A similar room costs in the $400 range during other times in January.

Asked if there are any special inauguration promotions, Patricia Tang, a spokesperson for the hotel, referred Politico to the hotel’s website.

“That’s all I have to comment,” she said shortly before hanging up the phone. “OK? You have a great New Year’s. Bye now!”

The Independent noted that Trump International is not the only hotel in Washington to increase prices around the inauguration. However, the newspaper said the hotel is now priced considerably higher than its competitors.

Meanwhile, Politico pointed out this could be the last inauguration for which Washington has a Trump hotel. The website pointed out the Trump Organization had been trying to sell its lease for the property.

