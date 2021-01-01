https://djhjmedia.com/kari/utter-humiliation-alec-baldwin-has-been-living-a-lie-big-hollywood-has-fallen/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=utter-humiliation-alec-baldwin-has-been-living-a-lie-big-hollywood-has-fallen

Alec Baldwin makes a living pretending to be someone else while also being a political pawn for a radical far-left Marxist Hollywood movement. He is constantly trying to play “Smashmouth” with President Donald J. Trump, trying to humiliate the President of the United States and his wife, the lovey Melania Trump with the most outrageous lies and defamation, all while hiding under the protection of being an actor and doing comedy.

Baldwin made news this week, and he and his wife are being publically humiliated with a viral story that exposes his wife as a liar, who fantasizes that she is an exotic beauty from Spain, when in fact she is from a long line of Americans from the United States- specifically from one state: Massachusetts.

Baldwin’s wife was caught faking a Spanish accent.

In the following tweet, Baldwin is seen for all of his fantasizing about who he would like to be, a sophisticated world traveler who is just above naughty America. When in fact, to logical people, he appears to be delusional. It is pretty embarrassing how much Hollywood lies; they just can’t seem to keep their fantasies confined to a stage.

In fact, the most dangerous lies the left tells are the ones they tell themselves:

What country that you have lived in/visited has the most beautiful soul. The US doesn’t count. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) December 28, 2020

Part of Baldwin’s “Shuck and Jive” for the Democrat Party is that Trump is “mean.” As one poster pointed out, Balwin’s stalking of the first family and his Trump characterization is coming under new scrutiny now that Baldwin has been exposed as living a lie.

Trump doesn’t have to fantasize about being married to an exotic beauty who speaks many languages; Baldwin does, however.

Wait! Is he pretending to be Trump?

Does Alec Baldwin know that Melania Trump’s accent is real? — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) December 31, 2020

“Baldwin, 62, had played President Trump since before he took office in an impression, the president called “mean-spirited and not very funny.”

Hilaria Baldwin, 36, received a backlash on social media this week for implying she is from Spain in the past and for using a Spanish accent when she was born in Massachusetts,” Fox News reported on Friday.

Hilaria was born as Hillary but told the newspaper family members had called her Hilaria most of her life.

In defense of his wife, Alec Baldwin shared a Mark Twain quote on his Instagram Tuesday that read: “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”

In an April podcast interview, Hilaria Baldwin said, “I moved here [to America] when I was 19 to go to NYU from… my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca.”

The bilingual mother of five’s accent has also noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV. In a 2015 clip from “Today,” she apparently forgot the English word for “cucumber.”

Meanwhile, her CAA speaker page, Wikipedia, and IMDB page all previously listed her birth country as Spain. The talent agency has since removed any mention of her birthplace, while the latter two have made corrections. In her latest interview, Baldwin blames false reporting and says she has never actively misrepresented her heritage.

WHAT IS GOING ON? TURN AROUND IS ‘FAIR PLAY’

Donald Trump Jr. delivered a well-deserved smackdown to Baldwin on Tuesday:

“Alec Baldwin should play Alec Baldwin when SNL parodies his wife pretending she’s Spanish for the last few decades as opposed to the basic white girl from Mass that she actually is. It would be the first funny thing Saturday Night Live has produced in years,” Trump Jr. posted.

Alec Baldwin should play Alec Baldwin when SNL parodies his wife pretending she’s Spanish for the last few decades as opposed to the basic white girl from Mass that she actually is. It would be the first funny thing Saturday Night Live has produced in years. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 31, 2020

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism. @Saorsa1776

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

