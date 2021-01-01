http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FNn74CX1xyA/

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife made an appearance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Thursday, and Jill suffered a prop malfunction.

Watch:

“Happy New Year,” Jill Biden said, taking the lead.

“Keep the faith,” Joe Biden added.

Jill then struggled with the popper as host Ryan Seacrest shouted, “Get it! Pop it! Here it comes!”

She inadvertently pointed it at Joe Biden’s face, and he nervously leaned out of its line of fire.

She finally twisted it apart — and nothing happened.

The Bidens threw up their hands with a laugh as they ended 2020 with a dud noisemaker.

“Here’s to better luck in the new year,” Seacrest said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.

