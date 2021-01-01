Conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root has been a close friend of President Trump for many years, and now he has an urgent message about the events to pass in our country.

After studying President Trump’s behavior and career, Root has been banging the drum over the last two months telling the American people that Trump is NOT giving up in this election fight.

Now, Root says he has spoken to a close friend of Trump and that something BIG is about to happen in our country. In fact, he went as far as to say “Trump is not conceding”.

Here’s what he tweeted on New Years Eve:

“Just spoke to my closest friend to President Trump. Something BIG is happening. Which is why Prez flew back early to WH. Get ready for fireworks. Most interesting January in history coming up fast! President Trump not conceding. He will NOT go down without a fight. NOT over”

In less than 24 hours, the tweet has received over 75k likes.

On January 6th, Congress is set to certify the Electoral College results which would cement Joe Biden’s steal of the 2020 election.

However, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley announced on Wednesday that he would be objecting to the certification process of the Electoral College Vote on January 6th. Hawley is the first Senator to officially make this announcement.

“Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard,” Hawley tweeted with a statement attached. “I will object on January 6 on their behalf.”

If more Senators muster up the courage like Hawley did, President Trump can reign victorious.

Stay tuned.