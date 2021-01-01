https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/caught-pallets-fake-ballots-georgias-fulton-county-identified-filmed-sampled-moving-trucks-picked-shredded/

The counterfeit Fulton County Georgia ballots recorded in the 2020 election were identified before the corrupt gang of Georgia officials picked them up and shredded them.

Samples were also taken.

The Georgia election gang has some major explaining to do.

Patrick Byrne, Founder of Overstock.com and now member of the Trump team who is attempting to prove the massive fraud across the country released some shocking news moments ago in a series of tweets.

In his first tweet Byrnes tweets:

BIG NEWS: COUNTERFEIT FULTON COUNTY GEORGIA BALLOTS. On a tip, our operative entered the Fulton County (Atlanta) Warehouse and took this series of photos: THESE ARE FAKE BALLOTS (note the quantity):

It should be noted: These photos of the ballots were posted earlier last month from inside the same warehouse.

Here are some more pics of the ballots:

More pics:

They’re all fraudulent:

Tens of thousands of ballots:

The rented trucks were filmed pulling up to the warehouse:

Rented Enterprise moving vans pulled up to the warehouse and began loading up. I will post that video promptly. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 1, 2021

The video will be in an upcoming post:

The video of the enterprise van is too big for me to upload right here. But trust me, there is a video of enterprise moving vans pulling up at 10 o’clock at night, after the Senate subcommittee voted to investigate the stuff, and they got loaded up. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 1, 2021

Someone has some serious explaining to do. This election was corrupt.

More… This is important. Patrick Byrne with Jovan Pulitzer.

