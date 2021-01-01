https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/want-everything-pelosis-san-francisco-home-vandalized-pigs-head-spray-paint/

The San Francisco home of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was vandalized overnight, according to photos posted online and a report by TMZ. A pig’s head in blood-red liquid was left on the driveway in front of the garage door that was covered in black spray-paint. The garage door was tagged with the anarchist-Antifa symbol.

2007 photo of Pelosi’s garage via IndyBay.

The story was broken by Maggie VandenBerghe (aka Fog City Midge) on Twitter Friday morning local time, “BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD & spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)… CANCEL RENT… WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT.”

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: @SpeakerPelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD & spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)… CANCEL RENT… WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/LD1jfZIvco — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 1, 2021

John Dennis, chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party posted a photo Friday afternoon of Pelosi’s garage door covered in black trash bags, “Lunatics leave pigs head & graffiti at Nancy Pelosi’s house. Appalling. @FogCityMidge is right. News is ignoring. I took this picture just 5 minutes ago. They are literally covering it up. Dems like Pelosi will learn sooner or later: you cannot appease the violent left.”

Lunatics leave pigs head & graffiti at Nancy Pelosi’s house. Appalling.@FogCityMidge is right. News is ignoring. I took this picture just 5 minutes ago. They are literally covering it up. Dems like Pelosi will learn sooner or later: you cannot appease the violent left. https://t.co/Ohih0zVTpO pic.twitter.com/0JOxzj9KA4 — John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) January 1, 2021

Excerpt from TMZ report:

“Law enforcement sources tell us … San Fran cops responded to a vandalism call at Pelosi’s home around 3 AM. We’re told a police report was taken, but it’s unclear if they have any suspects.”

