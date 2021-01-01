https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/warned-barack-obamas-ethics-czar-norm-eisen-man-reportedly-behind-every-coup-attempt-trump-including-2020-election-steal/

We warned on November 2, 2020, the day before the 2020 Election, that the nightmare scenario created by the Democrats starring Sleepy Joe Biden was about to begin.



The Democrats were involved in a ‘color revolution’ the entire Trump Presidency, and Norm Eisen, Obama’s ‘Ethics Czar’, was reportedly behind it. On election eve another chapter in the Democrats’ attempt to remove President Trump from office was launched.

We reported on the ‘Color Revolution’ earlier in the 2020 Presidential campaign – below is a video from Tucker Carlson’s show regarding this topic – at the time we didn’t know how bad it was going to get:

TRENDING: BREAKING BIG: Jovan Pulitzer says Georgia Called in Trucks to Get Rid of the Evidence in Fulton County He is Supposed to be Scanning! (VIDEO)

The elites, liberal media, the Justice Department, the courts, and Trump-haters were all involved. Facebook, Google and Twitter warned us when they announced that starting on Election day they would not report the winner of the election and would block people who tried to do it:

A day before the election, the Biden Campaign announced under no circumstances will they admit defeat on election day:

“Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on Election Night,” says Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon on a zoom with reporters. — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) November 2, 2020

Now weeks after the 2020 election where President Trump received won, the coup is moving forward. The media is pushing the lie and the Justice Department no longer stands for justice.

Obama was a flawed man and we are suffering from his actions to this day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

