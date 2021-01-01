https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/americans-justice-department-unjust-courts-wont-adjudicate-media-covers/
Americans just witnessed the most corrupt presidential election in US history. Never before have we seen so much election and voter fraud in a single race. But those institutions that are in place to protect Americans from incidents like this have gone to the dark side.
Anyone who cares to look into the fraud will soon be overwhelmed once they delve into the evidence.
Advertisement – story continues below
People who see no fraud don’t want to see it, because it is there and it is huge. It is everywhere. But the US Justice Department won’t investigate and the courts won’t hear cases related to the fraud and the media remains silent or lies and covers up the fraud.
For the last two months we’ve reported on the massive fraud committed in the 2020 election. Today there are millions of votes that are ineligible in three swing states alone, yet the fraudulent results in these states remain unchanged:
TRENDING: BREAKING BIG: Jovan Pulitzer says Georgia Called in Trucks to Get Rid of the Evidence in Fulton County He is Supposed to be Scanning! (VIDEO)
There Are Over One Million Illegitimate Votes In Three States Alone That Would Give the Election to President Trump If Addressed
The President’s team brought in Jovan Pulitzer to perform an audit of the absentee ballots in Fulton County Georgia on Wednesday and within four hours of being given the go ahead from the Georgia Senate to review these ballots, trucks appeared in Atlanta and illegally stole the ballots (which are Americans’ property) to take them somewhere to presumably be shredded.
Advertisement – story continues below
BREAKING BIG: Jovan Pulitzer says Georgia Called in Trucks to Get Rid of the Evidence in Fulton County He is Supposed to be Scanning! (VIDEO)
We have individuals dragging ballots out from under the tables in Georgia on election night on video and yet none of these individuals have been interviewed, let alone prosecuted for their crimes that we are aware of.
BREAKING: CROOKED GEORGIA ELECTIONS SUPERVISER Filmed Pulling Out Suitcases of Ballots from Beneath Table IS IDENTIFIED — IT’S RUBY’S DAUGHTER! (Video)
The only people receiving consequences in Georgia for their actions related to the massive election fraud in the state are the whistleblowers who saw crimes being committed and who spoke up. They no longer will participate in state elections.
Georgia Poll Workers Who Spoke to Media or Signed Affidavits about November Election Integrity Are ‘Fired’
Advertisement – story continues below
In Pennsylvania ballots were added to the counts illegally after election day, Republicans were prevented from being allowed into the counting areas to review the corruption going on and truckloads of tens of thousands of completed corrupt ballots were reported flowing into Pennsylvania from New York before the election:
“I Was Driving Completed Ballots from NY to Pennsylvania – So I Decided to Speak Up” — UPDATE: USPS Contract Truck Driver Who Transferred 288,000 FRAUDULENT BALLOTS from NY to PA Speaks at Presser (VIDEO)
Big Media hides the facts and keeps broadcasting around the world that Joe Biden holds the office of President-elect and that he ‘won’ the race.
We have no doubt an audit of ballots across the country would identify millions of fraudulent ballots all for Joe Biden.
Advertisement – story continues below
But the ‘Justice Department’ does nothing and the ‘Courts’ refuse to hear cases. We all know the race was stolen. We’ve identified millions of fraudulent ballots.
Heck, we currently know there are over a million invalid ballots in three states alone. What are Americans to do when justice is ignored and crimes go unaddressed?