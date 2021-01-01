https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/americans-justice-department-unjust-courts-wont-adjudicate-media-covers/

Americans just witnessed the most corrupt presidential election in US history. Never before have we seen so much election and voter fraud in a single race. But those institutions that are in place to protect Americans from incidents like this have gone to the dark side.

Anyone who cares to look into the fraud will soon be overwhelmed once they delve into the evidence.

People who see no fraud don’t want to see it, because it is there and it is huge. It is everywhere. But the US Justice Department won’t investigate and the courts won’t hear cases related to the fraud and the media remains silent or lies and covers up the fraud.

For the last two months we’ve reported on the massive fraud committed in the 2020 election. Today there are millions of votes that are ineligible in three swing states alone, yet the fraudulent results in these states remain unchanged:

TRENDING: BREAKING BIG: Jovan Pulitzer says Georgia Called in Trucks to Get Rid of the Evidence in Fulton County He is Supposed to be Scanning! (VIDEO)

The President’s team brought in Jovan Pulitzer to perform an audit of the absentee ballots in Fulton County Georgia on Wednesday and within four hours of being given the go ahead from the Georgia Senate to review these ballots, trucks appeared in Atlanta and illegally stole the ballots (which are Americans’ property) to take them somewhere to presumably be shredded.

We have individuals dragging ballots out from under the tables in Georgia on election night on video and yet none of these individuals have been interviewed, let alone prosecuted for their crimes that we are aware of.

The only people receiving consequences in Georgia for their actions related to the massive election fraud in the state are the whistleblowers who saw crimes being committed and who spoke up. They no longer will participate in state elections.

In Pennsylvania ballots were added to the counts illegally after election day, Republicans were prevented from being allowed into the counting areas to review the corruption going on and truckloads of tens of thousands of completed corrupt ballots were reported flowing into Pennsylvania from New York before the election:

Big Media hides the facts and keeps broadcasting around the world that Joe Biden holds the office of President-elect and that he ‘won’ the race.

We have no doubt an audit of ballots across the country would identify millions of fraudulent ballots all for Joe Biden.

But the ‘Justice Department’ does nothing and the ‘Courts’ refuse to hear cases. We all know the race was stolen. We’ve identified millions of fraudulent ballots.

Heck, we currently know there are over a million invalid ballots in three states alone. What are Americans to do when justice is ignored and crimes go unaddressed?



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

